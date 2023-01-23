Multiple people injured in Des Moines shooting, police say

By CNN staff

Police in Des Moines, Iowa, are on the scene of a shooting incident, with multiple injuries, according to a Twitter post from the department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a charter school that helps young people living in disadvantaged circumstances, CNN affiliate KCCI reported.

Two students and one teacher were among the injured, KCCI said.

Police say two of those injured are critical. They did not provide a condition for the third person injured.

“Officers have multiple potential suspects in custody,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

