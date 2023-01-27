Two inmates, including a murderer convicted of double homicide, escape Virginia prison

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, Thursday afternoon and are on the run, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

A $5,000 reward each is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escaped convicts.

The two inmates are identified as 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, a federal inmate, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, who is a murderer convicted for a double homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly wearing white t-shirts. They are believed to be travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with Virginia license plates that has “visible damage” on its rear.

However, their direction of travel is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.