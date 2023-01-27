Tyre Nichols’ mother says Memphis officers ‘brought shame’ to their families and the Black community



By Zoe Sottile, CNN

RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have “brought shame to their own families” and “brought shame to the Black community.”

Wells spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday morning in her first interview since the five officers involved were criminally charged.

“They have put their own families in harm’s way. They have brought shame to their own families. They brought shame to the Black community,” she said through tears. “I feel sorry for them. I really do. I really feel sorry for them, because they didn’t have to do this.”

The five officers, who are all Black, are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr. They were all fired from the Memphis Police Department on January 20. Each was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct, and one charge of official oppression.

Nichols was pulled over by police on January 7 for suspected reckless driving and a “confrontation” occurred, according to police. On January 10, three days after the stop, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Nichols had died due to injuries sustained in a “use-of-force incident with officers,” according to a statement. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said Friday that police have since been unable to find anything to substantiate the probable cause for reckless driving by Nichols before the fatal encounter.

Nichols was overpowered and abused by the officers, Wells said. “Those men, if you combine their weights, they all — it was over 1000 pounds, beating and beating a 150-pound person to death,” she said.

Wells said she wants “bad officers” taken off the police force. “People try to say Black people, we only try to go after White officers. That’s not true,” she said. “We don’t care what color the officer is. We want bad officers taken off the force. We know there’s a lot of great officers, I know… But there are bad officers, too. And those are the ones that we need to get rid of.”

Wells told the harrowing story of when police came to her door after the beating and how she learned of his injuries.

At around 4 AM, Wells received a call from a doctor asking her and her husband to come see Nichols in the hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

“The doctor proceeded to tell me that my son had went into cardiac arrest and that his kidneys were failing,” she said. “This doesn’t sound consistent to somebody being tased or pepper sprayed,” as the police had told her.

“When my husband and I got to the hospital and I saw my son, he was already gone. They had beat him to a pulp,” Wells said.

“Now that I’m actually putting things together, I believe they were trying to cover it up when they first came to my door,” she added.

Wells described Nichols as a “beautiful soul” who “touched a lot of people.”

“I always joke — because he’ll come in the house and he’ll come in and say ‘hello parents’ — and I’ll never hear that again,” she said. “I’ll never cook for my son again. I’ll never get a hug from my son again. I won’t get anything from my son again, just because some officers decided they wanted to do harm to my son.”

“No mother should have to go through this,” she said. “I’m still trying to understand all of this and trying to wrap my head around all of this. It’s still like a nightmare right now.”

“I don’t have my baby. I’ll never have my baby again,” Wells said.

Family statements have painted a loving portrait of Nichols, who was the youngest of four children and a caring father to his own 4-year old son. He worked at FedEx and was passionate about photography and skateboarding.

“I do know that he was a good person. And that all this — all the good in Tyre will come out and so that’s what keeps me going because I just feel like my son was sent here on assignment,” Wells said.

“His assignment is — was over. It’s over. And he was sent back home. And God is not gonna let any of his children’s names go in vain. So, when this is all over, it’s gonna be some good and some positive because my son was a good and positive person.”

CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.