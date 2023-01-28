Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder, other charges

By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to court documents.

Last week’s indictment accuses him of “repeatedly striking Harmony Montgomery on the head with a closed fist,” causing her death.

Grand jurors also allege Adam Montgomery, 33, falsified physical evidence and tampered with witnesses and informants.

CNN has reached out to Montgomery’s attorney but has not immediately heard back. He remains in custody.

Harmony was reported missing in November 2021 by her mother, Crystal Sorey, who said she last saw the girl during a FaceTime call in the spring of 2019. Police said Harmony was last seen in October 2019.

Authorities concluded in August 2022 that the girl had been slain in Manchester in December 2019. Her remains have not been found.

Adam Montgomery destroyed, concealed or hid Harmony’s body between December 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020, preventing authorities from conducting a proper investigation, state Attorney General John Formella said last year.

Formella said Adam purposely attempted to “induce or otherwise cause” Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, to falsely testify in the investigation into Harmony’s disappearance between December 7, 2019, and January 4, 2022.

Montgomery’s murder trial is set for August 2023 and is expected to last about a month, according to court documents.

A conviction of second-degree murder is punishable by a maximum of life in prison and a $4,000 fine, according to documents.

In October, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg emotionally thanked those who helped find justice for Harmony.

“Although we were all pleased that we were able to bring forth these charges, they are of no solace to myself, the detectives behind me, who have worked tirelessly on this investigation, and more importantly, they bring no solace to the loved ones of Harmony Montgomery and her family and friends,” he said.

