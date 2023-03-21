Man swims to safety after being attacked by shark off Hawaii’s Big Island

By Amy Simonson and Zoe Sottile, CNN

A 60-year-old man was swimming in Hawaii’s Anaehoomalu Bay Sunday when he was attacked by a shark, local officials say.

The man was about 200 yards offshore when a shark attacked him around 12:40 p.m. HST, according to a news release from the Hawaii Fire Rescue Department.

The man was able to swim to a catamaran, whose crew helped him out of the water, the release said.

Crew members helped control the man’s bleeding until rescuers arrived on the scene, according to officials. A first responder on a personal watercraft “transported the patient from the catamaran to the beach where HFD personnel were waiting,” the release said.

The man was taken to North Hawaii Hospital with bites to his left hand and the back of his leg, said the fire rescue department. His current condition is unknown.

Anaehoomalu Bay — also known as A-Bay — is located on the west shore of the Big Island. The scenic area is a popular spot for recreational activities like snorkeling.

Authorities said they do not know the size or species of the shark involved in Sunday’s attack.

Overall, the risk of being attacked by sharks remains low. Worldwide, there were a total of 73 confirmed, unprovoked shark bites on people and 39 confirmed, provoked bites in 2021, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.