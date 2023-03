David Close, CNN

New York Knicks hero Willis Reed has died, the National Basketball Retired Players Association said Tuesday. He was 80 years old.

Reed led the Knicks to two championship titles in the 1970s, which included one of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

