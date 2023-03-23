Philadelphia Police are searching for 5 people involved in a daytime shooting that left 3 teenagers injured

By Mallika Kallingal and Danny Freeman, CNN

Police in Philadelphia are searching for four gunmen who opened fire on three teenagers Monday afternoon. Two of the three teenagers shot are in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

Video released by authorities shows four masked suspects firing what police described as more than 60 rounds using “rifles and semi-automatic pistols” in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood.

“You see an automatic gun going off in broad daylight on the streets of the City of Philadelphia, four males just shooting up the block, shooting with no care in the world it seems to me,” Philadelphia Police Captain James Kearney said at a news conference.

The four suspects got out of a newer model Honda CR-V, pulled out their guns and started shooting in what police believe was a targeted attack, authorities said. Police are also looking for the driver of the car.

Two of the victims, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken to hospital and are in “critical and extremely critical” conditions, police said.

“They’re struggling for their lives right now,” Kearney said. The third victim, another 13-year-old, is in stable condition, according to police. Kearney described their injuries as “severe.”

A handgun used in the shooting has been recovered, but the serial number has been “obliterated,” police added. The motive of the shooting is not clear, police said, but they are investigating it as gang-related.

“It’s very concerning, it’s disappointing and these people need to be held accountable,” Kearney said.

