Published 4:45 AM

US Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern following February’s train derailment in East Palestine

By Tierney Sneed

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway Company on Thursday, seeking damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations for the pollutants that were said to have been discharged with the rain derailment in Ohio earlier this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

