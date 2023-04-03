Two crew members were killed when a medical helicopter crashed while responding to a call in Alabama

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Two crew members were killed and a third was seriously wounded when a medical helicopter crashed while responding to a call in Alabama, officials said.

The Life Saver helicopter operated by Air Methods was attempting to land around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and a statement from Air Methods. There was no patient on board when the crash occurred.

The crew had been called to transport a hiker who was suffering from breathing complications and chest pains, the sheriff’s office said.

Shelby County deputies were already at the scene attempting to create a landing zone for the helicopter when it went down, Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said during a news conference Sunday.

“Our deputies responded to the scene since they were there at the time of the crash, and did the best they could to render aid,” Hammac said. “The helicopter was on fire.”

Three crew members were pulled from the wreckage, Hammac said. One died at the scene, and one died at a nearby hospital. The third crew member was also transported to the hospital and was in critical condition, Hammac said.

The condition of the hiker, who was transported to the hospital separately, is unknown.

“Out of respect for the privacy of our teammates and their families, we will not be sharing the names of the crew members at this time. Please keep Life Saver 4 and everyone impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Air Methods said in a Facebook post.

Shelby County is southeast of Birmingham. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Monday morning to assist in the investigation, according to Hammac.

The mayor of the nearby city of Chelsea praised the flight crew during the news conference.

“Wherever our first responders answer that call, they know that the possibility of something very bad happening, of an outcome that none of us want, and this flight crew on Lifesaver — they’re heroes,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “Our hearts go out to these two members of the flight crew that have passed away,” he said.

