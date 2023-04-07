6 injured in a shooting on a South Carolina beach during high school senior skip day, police say

By Sara Smart, CNN

Six people were injured in a shooting after fights broke out on a South Carolina beach Friday while high school seniors were skipping school before spring break was set to start, police said.

Hundreds of people were at the beach in the coastal city of Isle of Palms, about 15 miles east of Charleston, when gunfire erupted around 5:20 p.m. ET Friday, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference Friday. The chief said the shooting rang out amid several fights among people who were participating in senior skip day.

Cornett said five of those injured were around the age of 18. One adult woman in her mid-30s or early 40s was also wounded, Cornett said. Some of the injured were taken to a local hospital while others went on their own. All injuries were non-life threatening, according to city officials.

It’s unclear whether there was one or multiple shooters.

Police have detained several people and continue to investigate, the police chief said. Authorities recovered several firearms from the scene, but the chief noted that he could not say whether the guns were the ones involved in the shooting.

