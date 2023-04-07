Shelter-in-place in effect after University of Oklahoma reports an active shooter is on campus
By Paradise Afshar and Aya Elamroussi, CNN
An active shooter is on campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman, the school said in a tweet Friday night.
“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 9:30 p.m. CT.
By 9:45 p.m. CT, another tweet indicated that campus police were investigating “possible shots fired” on the campus. “Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place,” the university said in the tweet.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
