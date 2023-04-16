Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 3:34 AM

Multiple people are injured after a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

By Joe Sutton, CNN

A shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, has left people injured, Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN.

Goodman-Johnson said there was a shooting last night at a gathering in the downtown area.

The council member was unable to provide specifics on the number of injuries.

CNN has reached out to multiple state and local officials for more information.

Dadeville is about 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content