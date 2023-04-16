Multiple people are injured after a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

By Joe Sutton, CNN

A shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, has left people injured, Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN.

Goodman-Johnson said there was a shooting last night at a gathering in the downtown area.

The council member was unable to provide specifics on the number of injuries.

CNN has reached out to multiple state and local officials for more information.

Dadeville is about 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

