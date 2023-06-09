5 things to know for June 9: Trump, Air quality, Stocks, RSV, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Wheelchair users are reacting with excitement to Delta’s new airplane seat design that would make flying more accessible for passengers with disabilities. Though still a prototype, it’s hoped that the concept could enter commercial use within 18 months if it passes testing and is adopted by airlines.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe. This marks the first time a former president has ever been charged with a federal crime. The Department of Justice has been investigating whether classified documents from the Trump White House were illegally mishandled when they were taken to his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence after he left office. Trump, who denied any wrongdoing, was separately indicted in March on state charges related to hush-money payments to a former adult film star. As for his 2024 presidential bid, nothing stops Trump from running while indicted, or even convicted — but it may be more difficult for an indicted candidate to win votes. Trump said on Truth Social that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

2. Air quality

Air quality conditions throughout the eastern US and Canada are expected to slowly improve this weekend, forecasts show, but the skies will take time to fully clear. The dense clouds of smoke have postponed professional sports games, grounded flights due to poor visibility, shuttered schools and forced many to mask up when outdoors. All of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Indiana will remain under air quality alerts today, according to officials. Parts of Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina continue to experience alerts as well, but that could change as conditions improve for some locations. In Canada, about 16,000 people left their homes in Halifax during the height of the wildfire evacuations and about 4,100 remain evacuated.

3. Stocks

The S&P 500 rallied on Thursday to end the day in bull market territory, officially bringing an end to the bear market that began in January 2022. The broad-based index closed at 4,293.93, a 20% surge since its most recent low hit in October 2022. The optimism on Wall Street comes as markets have remained surprisingly resilient over the past nine months as the tech and media industries appear to be bouncing back from a disastrous 2022. Over the past week, markets have gained momentum amid a string of strong economic readings, likely because of the end of the debt ceiling crisis and expectations that the Federal Reserve may take a pause on rate hikes. Now, it remains to be seen whether this is a short-lived rally that ends up biting investors — or a path toward long-term market success.

4. RSV

Advisers to the FDA voted Thursday to endorse an antibody designed to protect infants and some toddlers from RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The antibody is designed to be given to most infants in a single shot at birth or just before the start of a baby’s first RSV season. If approved, it will be the first single-dose preventative treatment for all infants against RSV. Nearly every child gets RSV before the age of 2, according to the CDC, but last winter, the virus overwhelmed pediatric hospitals across the US. Unlike with a vaccine, with which the body builds up its immunity in reaction over time, a monoclonal antibody works right away and could help prevent a surge in cases, health experts say. The FDA will now consider the advisers’ endorsement and decide whether to approve the treatment.

5. Ukraine

Water levels in the flooded area of the Kherson region in Ukraine are dropping after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, but residents continue to flee for safety. More than 2,300 people have evacuated Kherson and over 3,600 houses have flooded, according to the head of the city’s region military administration. The collapse is being called one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe in decades. The catastrophe has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage. But it remains unclear whether the dam collapsed because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach could have been caused by structural failure.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

12-year-old springs into action to save baby deer

This young boy had no fear when the time came to rescue a baby deer that fell into a swimming pool. Watch the video.

These shoes are still a status symbol 70 years on

Pop stars, presidents and trendsetters consistently turn to this designer shoe.

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in trademark dispute

The high court unanimously ruled this dog toy looks too similar to Jack Daniel’s iconic liquor bottles.

Largest ruby ever auctioned sells for over $34 million

An exquisite 55-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction.

This man ran out of countries to visit, so he created his own

A late-night DJ created a micronation in the Californian desert to give himself somewhere new to visit. See the bizarre photos.

QUIZ TIME

Apple recently unveiled its most ambitious — and riskiest — new product in years. What is it called?

A. Apple Car

B. Apple Bike Pro

C. Apple Hoverboard+

D. Apple Vision Pro

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

IN MEMORIAM

Pat Robertson, the prominent televangelist who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, died on Thursday, the network said in a news release. He was 93. Robertson made the Christian right a powerful political force that helped elect Ronald Reagan. He also ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1988 but came in behind both George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.

TODAY’S NUMBER

491

That’s how many anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the US since the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. President Biden on Thursday blasted these efforts, largely led by Republicans, and called out “prejudiced” lawmakers for restricting rights as “an appeal to fear.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Keep in mind you are observing a sacred event.”

— Officials at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, reminding the thousands of people expected to visit the erupting Kilauea volcano to stay on marked trails and remember the cultural and religious significance of the event. In Native Hawaiian tradition, eruptions have incredible spiritual meaning and Kilauea’s summit is sacred, believed to be the home of Pele, the Hawaiian volcano deity, according to the National Park Service.

If you want to take in the spectacle from home, USGS has a livestream of the eruption that shows real-time footage of the lava fountains.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Learning how to smile again

Say cheese! This school is offering a course to help students re-learn how to smile after years of wearing masks during the pandemic. (Click here to view)

