5 things to know for June 15: Severe weather, Ukraine, Fox News, Economy, Starbucks

(CNN) — America’s top-selling beer is no longer American. Bud Light has been knocked out of the top spot it’s held for two decades by Modelo Especial, the popular Mexican lager brewed near Mexico City.

1. Severe weather

Around 45 million people in the US are under the threat of severe storms today from the Central Plains to the Southeast. Parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle are at moderate risk for severe storms, a level 4 of 5, according to the Storm Prediction Center. This comes after more than 135,000 people in the South were left without power Wednesday night as strong winds and several tornadoes moved across the region. Meanwhile, the Midwest is dealing with a new round of smoke billowing in from wildfires in Canada that are renewing concerns over hazardous air. Smoky skies and poor air quality are expected for millions of residents in Wisconsin and Minnesota today before clearing up later this week, the National Weather Service said.

2. Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that his military is lacking high-precision ammunition and attack drones as Moscow continues its assault on Ukraine. “During the special military operation, it became clear that we don’t have enough of some things … unfortunately, we need greater quantities,” Putin said in a rare admission to reporters in Moscow. Some analysts say Putin may be trying to find a soft landing for himself if the war in Ukraine fails. Meanwhile, on the ground, Ukrainian forces are claiming some success in their offensives in the south and east. Kyiv’s top general said this week his troops have seen “certain gains.”

3. Fox News

Fox News sparked outrage for labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” on a news banner that aired during its 8 p.m. hour. The onscreen text read: “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.” It aired after former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 37 federal counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. After receiving backlash, the right-wing network acknowledged the banner was inappropriate and said it had taken steps to address the situation internally. Fox has consistently sought to downplay the severity of the charges against Trump to appeal to its overwhelmingly pro-Trump audience. Notably, Fox News also took Trump’s post-arraignment speech live to air — something CNN and other networks avoided doing because of the former president’s propensity to lie.

4. Economy

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would pause its historic rate-hiking campaign but signaled that additional increases are likely this year. Since March 2022, Fed officials have raised the central bank’s benchmark interest rate 10 consecutive times in an attempt to cool the US economy and battle inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate hike pause will give officials more time to evaluate the effects rate hikes have had on the economy so far. “It may make sense for rates to move higher but at a more moderated pace,” Powell said Wednesday. Markets were initially displeased that the Fed hinted that at least one more increase is coming this year, but they bounced back somewhat as Powell tried to reassure investors that the Fed is slowing its rate hike pace.

5. Starbucks

A jury on Monday returned a $25.6 million verdict in favor of a former Starbucks regional director who sued the company for wrongfully firing her, claiming she was terminated for being White. Shannon Phillips, who worked for Starbucks for about 13 years and managed a region of stores, was fired after the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks in 2018. In a lawsuit first filed in 2019, Phillips alleged Starbucks “took steps to punish White employees who had not been involved in the arrests, but who worked in and around the city of Philadelphia, in an effort to convince the community that it had properly responded to the incident.” Starbucks, which denied the claims at the time, said she was let go due to an “absence of leadership during this crisis.” In the wake of the jury’s verdict this week, Starbucks said it is disappointed in the decision and is evaluating its next steps.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Sportscasting legend hit in the face with foul ball while calling the game

﻿Ouch… Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was bonked by a foul ball while doing his live play-by-play. Watch the video here.

New York is going to war with rats. Paris is talking about making peace with them

﻿New York City is declaring outright war on rats while Paris is looking into an ambitious plan of “cohabitation” with its furry inhabitants.

Orcas are attacking boats in Europe

﻿Watch the heart-racing moment a group of orcas broke a boat with passengers on board.

Curiosity rover captures dramatic new portrait of the Martian landscape

﻿These new photos show the dramatic, colorful hues of morning and afternoon light on the surface of Mars.

Bill Cosby faces new lawsuit in Nevada

﻿Nine women filed a new lawsuit in Nevada, where a new law recently took effect that eliminates the statutes of limitations for many sexual assault cases

TODAY’S NUMBER

$56.6 million

That’s the record-high amount of prize money that will be available to players competing at this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament, an 11% increase over last year’s prize pot. Novak Djokovic, who won a men’s record 23rd grand slam title at the French Open this month, will defend his singles titles, while Elena Rybakina will defend the women’s crown after claiming her first grand slam title last year. This year’s tournament gets underway on July 3.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus.”

— Harvard University, issuing a statement Wednesday after documents revealed a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing, selling and shipping human body parts, according to an indictment. The medical school called the crime a “betrayal” and said it is working with federal authorities to determine which donated bodies were impacted.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

A remote post office in Antarctica

﻿Thousands of people apply each year to work at this post office in Antarctica where employees see more penguins than people. (Click here to view)

