5 things to know for July 5: Shootings, Social media, Middle East, Fukushima, Minimum wage

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of Americans sweltered in extreme heat over the Fourth of July holiday, with highs topping 110 degrees in parts of the South. Though extreme weather put a damper on some festivities across the nation, a few cities saw tens of thousands of spectators show up at major gatherings. In case you missed it, watch the stunning fireworks show that lit up the night sky over Washington, DC.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Shootings

Independence Day celebrations were marred by violence over the holiday weekend after several mass shootings took place across the US. At least nine people were injured in a shooting early this morning in Washington, DC, as the victims were celebrating the Fourth of July in the nation’s capital. In Philadelphia, a shooting Monday left five people dead and two others wounded. On the same night in Fort Worth, Texas, a shooting killed three people and wounded eight others. Separately, block parties recently turned deadly in Indianapolis and Baltimore, leaving investigators scouring the crime scenes for answers. Data shows the Fourth of July has accounted for the most mass shootings of any other day of the year in nearly a decade, according to a CNN analysis.

2. Social media

A federal judge has restricted some Biden administration officials from communicating with social media companies. On Tuesday, US District Judge Terry Doughty ordered several top officials and federal agencies — including the CDC and FBI — should not communicate with social media companies about taking down “content containing protected free speech” that’s posted on the platforms. The judge, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, handed down the win to GOP states in a lawsuit accusing the government of going too far in efforts to combat Covid-19 disinformation.

3. Middle East

Israeli forces launched what a military source said is the largest military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 100 others, according to Palestinian officials. The Israeli military said today all forces have left Jenin and “its goals have been achieved” after previously saying it was targeting Palestinian terrorists. This comes after a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday left eight people injured. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement and said it was a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in Jenin.

4. Fukushima

Japan will soon begin releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean following approval from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog. The controversial plan to release the treated wastewater comes 12 years after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami caused a nuclear meltdown. In 2019, the environmental minister declared there were “no other options” as space runs out to contain the contaminated material. Japan’s government said the contaminated water will be highly diluted and safely released slowly over decades. But some experts and residents are concerned that diluting the water might not be enough to reduce its impact on marine life and local communities.

5. Minimum wage

Low-wage workers across the US will see a boost in their pay this month as more than a dozen states and localities increased their minimum wages. Oregon increased its minimum wage by 70 cents to $14.20 an hour as of July 1, while Nevada increased its minimum wage by 75 cents to $11.25 an hour. Washington, DC, raised its minimum wage by 90 cents to $17 an hour. Additionally, 15 cities and counties, mostly in California, increased their minimum wages on July 1. This includes Los Angeles, where the minimum wage jumped 74 cents to $16.78 an hour and San Francisco and Berkeley, where it rose $1.08 to $18.07 an hour. Many of the pay boosts are automatic adjustments linked to inflation and follow other pay hikes that took effect in several states earlier this year.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Joey Chestnut defends champion title at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

He took home his 16th trophy (and perhaps a case of indigestion) after devouring 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Shark sends Florida beachgoers running for shore

Sink your teeth into this frightening video.

Adele wants you to stop throwing things during concerts

“I f**king dare you,” Adele said while discussing a wave of recent incidents in which objects have been thrown at artists on stage.

With ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ ending, here are new shows to try

Consider streaming these standouts if it feels like you’re running out of quality shows to watch.

NFL lineman stuns crowd with wedding performance

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata belted out a Stevie Wonder classic at his wedding! Watch his impressive performance here.

TODAY’S NUMBER

8

That’s how many people were suspended upside down for hours on a roller coaster Sunday when a mechanical failure stalled the ride at a festival in Wisconsin. Due to the complex rescue operation, some passengers were left hanging upside down for more than three hours.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“An unknown item [was] found in a work area within the West Wing.”

— US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, after a suspicious powdery substance was found at the White House on Sunday. A field test determined that the substance was possibly cocaine, according to two sources familiar with the initial report, though such tests are not conclusive. The substance was discovered in an area accessible to tour groups and not within an individual office, according to an official.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY…

Fireworks from a different perspective

It’s entertaining to watch fireworks from the ground — but the view is unbelievable from the sky. See the stunning footage a drone captured while flying through a fireworks show.

