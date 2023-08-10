US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the US Open Tennis Tournament. It is held annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.

August 28-September 10, 2023 – The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.

August 29-September 11, 2022 – The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place. Iga Swiatek defeates Ons Jabeur and 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud, becoming the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.

Other Facts

The US Open is one of four “Grand Slam” tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.

Matches are in five categories: men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with “DecoTurf” artificial grass.

Total player compensation for 2023 is $65 million. $3 million is awarded to the men’s and women’s singles champions.

Winner of Most Men’s Singles Championships

Pre-1968 – Bill Larned, Richard Sears, Bill Tilden (tied with 7)

Post-1968 – Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras (tied with 5)

Winner of Most Women’s Singles Championships

Pre-1968 – Molla B. Mallory (8)

Post-1968 – Chris Evert, Serena Williams (tied with 6)

Timeline

1881 – Begins as a men’s tournament open only to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. The competition is held at the Newport Casino in Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.

1887 – Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.

1968 – The “Open Era” begins, as professionals are allowed to compete with amateurs. The name of the competition changes from the US Championships to the US Open. The first US Open singles champions are Arthur Ashe and Virginia Wade.

1973 – The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.

1978 – The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.

1997 – The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2006 – The USTA National Tennis Center facility is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

2016 – A retractable roof is added to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new grandstand stadium is built at the USTA Tennis Center for the 2016 tournament. The additions are part of ongoing renovations announced in 2013.

