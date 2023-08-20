5 things to know for Aug. 21: Hilary, GOP debate, Maui fires, World Cup, Moon mission



(CNN) — If you’re on the fence about buying a new iPhone, you may want to take a beat. Apple’s fall product launch next month is all but certain to include the iPhone 15, and rumors say it will switch from the lightning charging port to the faster-charging USB-C.

Tropical Storm Hilary is pushing into Southern California with fierce winds and record-breaking downpours. There have been widespread reports of flooding, mudslides and downed power lines across California — and the threat remains today. Hilary is forecast to continue moving north through California and dissipate over central Nevada in the coming hours, bringing several additional inches of rain along the way, according to the National Weather Service. Once a hurricane, Hilary weakened as it made landfall in Mexico Sunday, where at least one person died, then it crossed over into the Golden State. The storm is also impacting air travel in California and nearby states, with thousands of flights delayed or canceled across the West Coast.

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday he will not participate in the first Republican primary debate, which will take place Wednesday in Milwaukee. For weeks, Trump has privately and publicly floated skipping it, given his lead in the polls. Stating that the public already “knows who I am,” Trump said in a social media post, “I will therefore not be doing the debates!” Multiple sources familiar with Trump’s plans tell CNN he is going to sit for an interview with former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson instead. There will be at least seven other GOP candidates on the debate stage: Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

President Joe Biden will visit Maui today to witness up close the devastation left by the wildfires more than a week ago. Some residents and Republicans have criticized Biden’s response to the disaster and his lengthy period of public silence as the death toll rose to at least 114 last week. Thousands of residents remain displaced and more than 1,000 more are estimated to still be missing as crews continue to comb the burned ruins. Many residents of a tight-knit island community now face a hard choice: move and start over elsewhere or stay and rebuild from scratch. Lahaina’s community members recently gathered to urge state leaders to include residents in rebuilding efforts as fears begin to settle in that developers and outsiders are making predatory land grabs while native residents are mourning their losses.

Spain made history on Sunday by beating England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time. The win for La Roja makes Spain only the second country, after Germany, to win both the men’s and women’s World Cups. MVP Olga Carmona’s brilliant first-half goal turned out to be the winner in the final. But ultimately, as the team’s coaches emphasized, it was a team effort. Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí was named the Golden Ball recipient for the best player of the tournament and Salma Paralluelo was named the Best Young Player for her impressive performances throughout the competition. “You have to dream big to achieve big things and, when the opportunity arrives, take advantage of it,” Paralluelo said, as Spain celebrated their triumph.

Russia’s first lunar mission in decades ended in failure over the weekend when its Luna 25 spacecraft crashed into the moon’s surface. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, said the collision occurred after communication with the spacecraft was interrupted Saturday. The incident is a blow to Russia’s space ambitions as the uncrewed spacecraft was meant to complete Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years. The country’s last lunar lander, Luna 24, landed on the moon on August 18, 1976. Luna 25 was years in the making and, if successful, would have marked a huge stride for the country’s civil space program — which has faced issues for decades.Add Body Copy

300,000

That’s roughly how many electric vehicles US consumers purchased between April and June 2023 — a new record. However, despite rising sales, experts say it will be several decades until the US becomes an EV-majority market due to price barriers and a lack of access to charging stations.

“They are still holding hands … it’s just amazing.”

— Josh Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, sharing an update on his grandparents’ health. Jimmy Carter, 98, entered hospice care in February while his wife, Rosalynn Carter, 96, has been battling dementia. “It’s clear we’re in the final chapter,” Josh Carter said in an interview with People, adding that “the beautiful thing is that they are still together.” Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple.

An incredible talking bird

﻿Meet Disco, a remarkable budgie who’s memorized more than 130 phrases!

