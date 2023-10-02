27 suspected LA gang members arrested in connection with illegal drugs and weapons operation in California

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Twenty-seven suspected gang members have been arrested and nearly 150 pounds of drugs have been seized as part of a months-long investigation into organized crime in Los Angeles, law enforcement announced Monday.

The suspects were allegedly operating a statewide narcotics and firearm trafficking network throughout California, authorities say.

As part of a multi-agency effort dubbed “Operation Safe Harbor,” law enforcement also seized 30 weapons, including ghost guns, as well as large volumes of drugs including over 72,000 fentanyl pills, 1.7 pounds of fentanyl powder, 143 pounds of methamphetamine, and 4.7 pounds of heroin, the Office of the California Attorney General said in a news release.

The investigation spanned multiple counties and also resulted in the arrests of other suspected gang affiliates in the state’s Central Valley region, officials said.

“Operation Safe Harbor sends a strong message to organized criminal enterprises across California that you cannot stand up to the power of good law enforcement work,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Today we’ve taken dangerous drugs and weapons off our streets and protected the people of Los Angeles from the ongoing threats that this group caused.”

Bonta declined to provide the name of the “violent criminal street organization” the defendants are suspected of belonging to, indicating he did not wish to give them notoriety.

The suspects’ cases were referred to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for potential prosecution, officials said.

