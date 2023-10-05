Man arrested for bringing gun to Wisconsin Capitol returns with another gun the same day, officials say

By Amy Simonson and Brad Parks, CNN

(CNN) — A man who was arrested Wednesday after bringing a handgun to the Wisconsin Capitol and saying he wanted to see Gov. Tony Evers returned with an assault rifle later that night after posting bail, according to the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The man, who was shirtless with a holstered handgun and a leashed dog, approached the security desk outside the governor’s office around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Madison, Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said in a statement emailed to CNN Thursday.

He said he would not leave until he saw the governor.

The man was taken into custody without incident by a Capitol police officer for openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol, which is illegal, the statement said.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail for the open carry of a firearm in a public building violation, and the firearm was seized as evidence, according to the statement.

The dog was turned over to the City of Madison Animal Control, the statement said.

He returned to the outside of the Capitol at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday with a loaded AK-47 style rifle and again asked to see the governor, according to the statement.

“Capitol Police and City of Madison Police Department officers began a dialogue with the person,” the statement said. “A consent search of his backpack was conducted and revealed a collapsible police-style baton, which is illegal as the man did not have a valid concealed carry permit.”

Officers took the man into custody shortly before midnight for psychiatric evaluation based on a “concerning statement” and the rifle was seized by Capitol Police, according to the statement.

In a statement to CNN, Evers’ communications director Britt Cudaback said, “Our office policy is that we do not comment on specific security threats or the governor’s security detail.”

