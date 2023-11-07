5 things to know for Nov. 7: Trump trial, Israel, Presidential debate, Actors strike, Ukraine

CNN

(CNN) — Several banks in the US are trying to resolve a processing issue that caused direct deposit delays. Since last week, frustrated customers have reported payment problems at Bank of America, Chase, US Bank and Wells Fargo, to name a few.

1. Trump fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump testified under oath Monday in the civil fraud case against him and his business. The $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general’s office alleges that Trump and his co-defendants committed repeated fraud in his business practices to get better terms on real estate loans and insurance policies. When Trump was pressed Monday about the overstated values of his properties, he leaned on the disclaimers in his financial statements as a defense. He also repeatedly lashed out at the attorney general and judge, calling the case a “scam” and “political witch hunt.” The judge already ruled the former president is liable for fraud and he’s now considering how much Trump will have to pay in damages.

2. Israel

Today marks one month since Hamas launched surprise cross-border raids from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 in Israel and kidnapping more than 240 hostages. Israel is retaliating on Gaza with a constant barrage of airstrikes as it aims to eliminate the militant group. More than 10,000 people have been killed since Israel began its military offensive nearly a month ago, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said Monday. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to allow a ceasefire until Hamas releases all the remaining hostages, which includes civilian men, women and children. So far, Hamas has released just four hostages — two elderly Israeli women and an American mother and daughter — while the IDF last week said troops had rescued an Israeli soldier.

3. Presidential debate

Five Republicans have qualified for the third 2024 presidential debate set for Wednesday in Miami. They are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Missing from the debate stage will be North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who both failed to meet the criteria. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who qualified for the first two debates, dropped out of the Republican primary last month. Donald Trump, the front-runner, is skipping the debate as he did the two previous ones. He is slated to host a rally in South Florida as counterprogramming instead.

4. Actors strike

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents about 160,000 actors, said it has responded to Hollywood studios’ “last, best & final offer” on Monday as pressure ramps up to reach a deal ending a monthslong strike. The union said in a message to its members that there are several “essential items” that the two sides have yet to reach agreement on, including the use of artificial intelligence. Unions have advocated for restrictions on the use of AI, a technology that actors and writers alike believe could threaten their employment prospects. It remains unclear when a deal will be reached, but the standoff, which began in July, has taken on heightened urgency as the two sides aim to salvage the remainder of the winter television season.

5. Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine after he claimed he could end Russia’s war against Ukraine war within 24 hours if he wins reelection next year. “If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes — yes, 24 minutes… to explain (to) President Trump that he can’t manage this war,” Zelensky said, responding to Trump’s claim in an NBC interview that aired Sunday. Trump also claimed to CNN in May that the war would not have happened if he’d been president when Russia’s full-scale invasion began. Zelensky’s comments came after Ukraine’s top commander last week said the war had entered a “stalemate,” and as Zelensky fights to maintain funding for his military efforts.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

More than 30,000 ancient Roman coins found underwater

Divers recently made a huge discovery off the coast of Italy that could point to the presence of a shipwreck.

Four men charged with stealing 18-karat golden toilet

After allegedly stealing a $6 million toilet, several thieves were unable to wash their hands clean of the crime.

Michelin-starred restaurant closes because it’s too expensive

This Michelin-starred restaurant in Northern Ireland is closing due to costs becoming too expensive — for both customers and the restaurant operators.

Taylor Swift reporter hired at Gannett after viral job listing

Consider journalist Bryan West the “lucky one.” Learn about the USA Today network’s new Taylor Swift reporter.

Priscilla Presley reveals why she never remarried after Elvis

At a recent Q&A event, Priscilla Presley shared why she never remarried after her relationship with Elvis ended, saying, “no one could ever match him.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

$47 billion

That was the 2019 valuation of WeWork, the startup company that promised to revolutionize office culture with flexible workspaces. However, in a stunning downfall, the company announced this week that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Analysts say WeWork’s demise was caused by a combination of economic struggles, leadership shakeups and the pandemic — which led to a rise in work-from-home options that threatened the core of its business.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s just unfortunate that they are placing the blame and passing the buck.”

— Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain’s mother, expressing her disappointment Monday after a Colorado police officer was found not guilty on all charges related to the death of her son — an unarmed 23-year-old Black man who died after he was wrestled to the ground by police and injected with ketamine by paramedics in 2019. McClain, a massage therapist, musician and animal lover, was walking home from a store carrying a plastic bag with iced tea. He was confronted by police after they received a call about a “suspicious person.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

‘A sight to behold’: Fireworks trailer erupts after fender bender

A collision on the Trans-Canada Highway caused a massive, unexpected fireworks show! Watch the video here.

