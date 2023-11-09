Man is convicted of murder in deaths of 2 Dallas hospital workers and sentenced to life

(CNN) — A man who authorities said shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees while he was visiting the facility for the birth of his child last year was found guilty Thursday of capital murder, prosecutors said.

A jury convicted Nestor Hernandez, 31, in the October 2022 deaths of Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Annette Flowers, who were shot in the maternity ward of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas County district attorney’s office said.

Upon conviction, Hernandez received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the office said.

“At the time this crime occurred I vowed to see that justice was done, and I am satisfied to say that’s what we’ve accomplished,” Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in a news release. “I say this knowing that justice is no replacement for these two innocent lives lost nor does it repair the trauma inflicted on the staff, officers, and other families at the hospital on that tragic day. However, we have ensured that Mr. Hernandez will die in prison.”

CNN has sought comment from an attorney for Hernandez.

Hernandez was on parole in connection with a robbery case – and had permission to be at the hospital while his significant other gave birth – when the shooting happened on October 22, 2022, authorities said.

Investigators alleged Hernandez, while in a room with his girlfriend and a newborn in the hospital’s maternity unit, began accusing his girlfriend of cheating, pulled a weapon from his pants and hit her in the head.

Eventually, Pokuaa entered the room to provide services to the girlfriend, and Hernandez fatally shot Pokuaa, authorities said.

Flowers then entered the room and also was shot dead, authorities said. A police officer working for the hospital shot Hernandez in the leg, and Hernandez was arrested, police said.

