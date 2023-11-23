New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault, court document says

(CNN) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of a 1993 sexual assault under a New York law that’s set to expire this week, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

The “plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” according to a summons filed in New York County Supreme Court.

The filing alleges sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“The mayor does not know who this person is,” a City Hall spokesperson told CNN Thursday. “If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

The three-page summons also lists the City of New York, the New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau and the New York City Police Department Guardians Association as defendants. No further details were outlined and a complaint has not yet been filed.

The claims are being brought under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which is set to expire after Thanksgiving.

Six months after it was signed in May 2022, the law opened a one-year lookback window for adult survivors of sexual offenses to sue their alleged abusers, even if the statute of limitations on their claims had expired.

Because many victims of sexual abuse can take years to publicly speak about their traumas, the lookback window is intended to give them an opportunity to have their day in court.

“The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses,” the summons said.

The plaintiff is seeking at least $5 million, according to the filing.

The city’s legal department and the NYPD referred CNN to City Hall.

CNN has reached out to the Guardians Association for comment.

