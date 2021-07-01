Las Vegas nurse helps passenger having seizure on flight

CNN - Regional

By Matt Kling

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A nurse from a Las Vegas hospital was able to assist a sick passenger on a recent flight.

Southern Hills Hospital said Josie Rodriguez, a pre-operative nurse, was on a Frontier Airlines flight out of McCarran International Airport to Philadelphia when a woman fell and started having a seizure.

After flight attendants asked if there were medical professionals on board, Rodriguez jumped up and began caring for the patient, monitoring her vitals and providing oxygen. She was able to stabilize the woman until EMS arrived.

Southern Hills Hospital said Rodriguez was thanked by the pilots and one told her that he could never do what she did for the passenger.

