Portland vandals cut down tree in world’s smallest park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The world’s smallest park has, once again, lost its lone tree.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a stump is all that remains in Portland’s 2-foot-wide Mill Ends Park.

On Thursday afternoon, tourists who had put the pint-sized park on their things-to-see list settled instead for selfies with a barren concrete planter.

Mill Ends, deemed the world’s smallest park by Guinness World Records, drew national attention six years ago when someone swiped the park’s lone sapling — only to drop it back off a few days later.

And once again, on Friday came word that a new tree has been planted there, by an anonymous donor.