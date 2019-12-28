Portland police save elderly woman from burning house

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night.

Police say the officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland. They were told that an elderly family member was still inside and ran in to find and rescue her, which took about a minute and a half.

The fire department said the ceiling separating the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman in.

The officers have declined to be interviewed.