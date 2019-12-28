Reward offered in coast illegal waste of geese, ducks

Oregon-Northwest

More than a dozen dead birds found in three garbage bags

CLOVERDALE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A person walking their dog near the Nestucca River found three garbage bags full of dead ducks and geese, prompting Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers to ask the public for help Saturday in finding who illegally wasted the animals. A reward is also being offered.

OSP Fish and Wildlife said the bags were found Thursday in the area of the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building, troopers said.

A total of eight geese and five ducks were found in the garbage bags. Three of the geese had the breast meat removed and the rest were left to waste, troopers said.

OSP is asking anyone who was in the area or anyone who may have information on the person(s) responsible to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, or dial *OSP and refer information to Sergeant Greg Plummer. Information can also be sent by email to TIP@state.or.us.

** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)

TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)