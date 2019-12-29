Coos Bay man struck, killed on Hwy. 101

Oregon-Northwest

COOS BAY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 74-year-old Coos Bay man was struck and killed early Sunday morning while crossing U.S. Highway 101 on foot, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded shortly after midnight to the reported crash near milepost 241.

A preliminary investigation found that a 27-year-old Myrtle Point man was heading north on the highway when he struck the pedestrian, identified as Daniel Fowers, who died at the scene.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Millington Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance and ODOT.