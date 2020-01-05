Portland co. faces $190K fine for North Dakota grain bin death

Oregon-Northwest

ARVILLA, N.D. (AP) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Portland-based Columbia Grain International for a fatal worker accident at a North Dakota grain bin last summer.

The agency is proposing $190,000 in penalties against the company after a worker died while cleaning a bin last July in Arvilla, in eastern North Dakota.

OSHA inspectors determined that Columbia Grain failed to follow the agency's standards during grain bin entry and cleaning operations.

Fifty-eight-year-old Kevin John Anderson was cleaning a bin when he became buried under 15 feet of corn and died. The company has 15 business days to contest the findings.