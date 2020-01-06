Rep. Lynn Findley of Vale chosen for Sen. Cliff Bentz’s seat

Oregon-Northwest

Senate District 30 is the largest, includes all of Jefferson County, part of Deschutes

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Lynn Findley (R-Vale) was chosen Monday by county commissioners in Senate District 30 to fill the seat left open by the resignation of Sen. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario).

Findley has served in the Oregon House since 2018.

“Representative Findley has been a strong advocate for rural Oregon in the House. His command of the unique issues facing border communities, increasing quality of life and advocating for good family wage jobs has been an invaluable resource,” said House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby).

“We know he will continue to serve his constituents and the state well in the Senate, and we wish him success in his new role.”

District 30 is the largest in the Oregon Senate, including all of six counties (Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur and Wheeler), as well as parts of five others: Deschutes, Lake, Wasco, Clackamas and Marion.

Findley was chosen over two other candidates nominated by GOP precinct committee members, Eric Wattenburg of Sisters and Rod Runyon of Wasco County, the Baker City Herald reported.

Bentz resigned from the state Senate seat on Jan. 2 to focus his attention a run for departing Rep. Greg Walden's seat in Congress.

In the selection process, each county had one vote for every 1,000 registered voters, or

The process to appoint a new Representative for House District 60 involves two steps. First, Republican precinct committee people in the district will meet to nominate three to five candidates to replace Findley.

Then, county Commissioners from Grant, Baker, Malheur, Harney and Lake counties will select their appointee from the pool of nominees. The appointee must live in HD 60, and have been a member of the Republican party for at least 180 days. A date has not yet been set for those meetings.