Report: High sex abuse rate at Albany youth facility

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- A federal report says Oregon’s correctional facility for girls and young women had among the highest rates of sexual victimization in 2018.

In the report, 42 girls and young women at Albany’s Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility were surveyed; 14.3% reported being sexually victimized last year. That’s more than twice the national average of 7.1%, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Oregon Public Broadcasting says the report does not distinguish sexual abuse reports in individual facilities made against staff versus those made against other youth.