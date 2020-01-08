Slide halts Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland

Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) -- Amtrak officials say a landslide blocking the tracks has temporarily stopped train service between Seattle and Portland.

The slide was reported Tuesday on the tracks between Tacoma and Lacey, Washington. Amtrak said it would provide alternate bus transportation for passengers between Portland and Seattle.

Officials say regular train service will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

More rain is expected in the lowlands before tapering early Wednesday. Rain from the past few days has brought many rivers to flood stage and increased landslide risk.