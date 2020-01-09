Hillsboro woman sues Uber for $1M, alleges assault by driver
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A Hillsboro woman is seeking more than $1 million from the ride-hailing company Uber, alleging she was sexually assaulted by one of the company’s drivers in 2018.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the woman filed a lawsuit against Uber and one of its drivers, Wosey Yeaney, on Tuesday.
According to court documents, the woman alleges assault, battery and negligence.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
