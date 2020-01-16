Oregon teen who fled with mom to avoid cancer surgery has operation

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- An Oregon teenager who was taken out of state by her mother to avoid surgery for a rare type of liver cancer has had the operation while in the custody of the state welfare officials.

Kylee Dixon was recovering Thursday after surgery at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland to remove liver tumors.

Christine Dixon has said she didn't want her daughter to have the surgery after months of chemotherapy debilitated Kylee and that her daughter did much better on CBD oil, a non-psychoactive compound extracted from cannabis plants, and other alternative therapies.

Kylee previously said she didn't want the surgery, but at a court hearing earlier this month she told the judge she was ready for the operation.