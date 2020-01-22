3 wounded in Salem shooting: 1 critical

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting in east Salem late Tuesday night.

The Statesman Journal reports authorities responded to a report of gunshots after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a crashed vehicle with a man in the driver's seat who had been shot in the head. The sheriff's office says the driver crashed into a van after he was shot and is in critical condition.

Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, the sheriff's office says, two other men with gunshot wounds arrived. Both were treated and released. Detectives are investigating.