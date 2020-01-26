Three in family of former UO baseball player killed in Calif. helicopter crash

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three family members of former Oregon Ducks baseball standout J.J. Altobelli were among those who died a helicopter crash that also took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Altobelli’s father, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, was one of nine people aboard the helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday, KPTV reported.

John Altobelli’s daughter Alyssa and his wife, Keri, also died in the crash. Alyssa and Gianna were teammates. In 27 years, Altobelli led OCC to four state titles and more than 700 wins. He was 56, KGW reported.

Alyssa and Bryant's daughter were basketball teammates at the Mamba Academy.

J.J. Altobelli, who was not on the helicopter, played for the Ducks from 2010-2013 and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. He is currently a scout for the Boston Red Sox.

Oregon Ducks Baseball released the following statement on Twitter:

“Our hearts are with former Duck great J.J. Altobelli after today’s tragedy in Calabasas. Deep roots with Oregon baseball amongst many others. Our deepest condolences to J.J., his family, the Bryant family, and all that were lost…we love you all.”