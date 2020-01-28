DA: Hillsboro cop justified in fatally shooting Washington man

Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- A report says a man who was shot dead by a Hillsboro officer in the police station’s parking lot had followed a stranger more than 30 miles from Camas, Washington and seemed fixated on the man for unknown reasons.

On Monday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said officer Bobby Voth was justified in the shooting of Jason Livengood.

An investigation by the DA’s office says Livengood began following Flugencio Osornio-Ambriz on Oct. 21 and was visibly angry and tailgating him.

Osornio-Ambriz eventually drove into the Hillsboro Police parking lot, and the report says Livengood followed and got out of the car with a gun. The report says Voth shot Livengood after Livengood ignored Voth’s commands.