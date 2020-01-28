Wyden questions White House press pass to anti-Semitic outlet

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., on Tuesday questioned the White House about reports that Rick Wiles and other TruNews correspondents were issued press credentials, despite a history of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In a letter to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, the senators wrote, “[m]ake no mistake: Rick Wiles and TruNews have repeatedly made statements that can only be characterized as virulently anti-Semitic, trading in some of history’s most dangerous tropes… Given this history of absurd and hateful statements, it is difficult to understand why the White House would have extended Mr. Wiles and TruNews press credentials.”

The senators referenced Mr. Wiles’ history of propagating harmful Jewish tropes, citing instances where he’s stated the “Jewish mafia” or “Jewish lobby” control the United States and called Jewish peoples “deceivers” or “domestic enemies.” Mr. Wiles’ outlet, TruNews, has also published anti-Semitic conspiracies.

The senators continued, “[t]he normalization of anti-Semitism continues to pose a grave threat to Jews in America and across the world, just as the normalization of anti-religious hatred poses a threat to other belief communities. In light of this, we urge you in the strongest terms to ensure that the administration does not grant press credentials or extend any other form of approval to Rick Wiles or TruNews in the future.”

A copy of the letter is available here.