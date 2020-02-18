ICE subpoenas Washington County over 2 inmates

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has subpoenaed the Washington County Sheriff's Office for information about two foreign nationals wanted for deportation, in an escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government over so-called sanctuary policies.

ICE served the sheriff's office with the federal subpoenas Tuesday in an attempt to get more information about two Mexican citizens who were arrested in Oregon.

Under the sanctuary law, authorities in Oregon won’t hold those who committed crimes and have finished their sentences to be picked up by federal immigration agents, unless they have a warrant signed by a judge.

Since January, ICE has also issued similar subpoenas in California, Colorado, Connecticut and New York.