Two men arrested in 2009 Portland-area murder case

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 11 years after two people broke into a Clackamas County apartment and killed Joseph Patrick Haley, police have arrested two men.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s detectives said Thursday that they arrested Kevin Schwartz and George Robins.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Schwartz was arrested in Gresham and has been charged with first-degree murder. Robins was arrested in Portland and faces second-degree murder charges.

An indictment says they were trying to rob Haley when they shot him. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men broke into Haley’s unit at the Willow Creek Apartments near Milwaukie on March 20, 2009.

Police say the men shot Haley and fled. Haley died at the scene.

KPTV reports two of Haley's roommates were present during the shooting but not injured. They said two men knocked on the door, then barged inside.