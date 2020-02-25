Skip to Content
Far-right group leader seeks venue change in Portland riot case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Right-wing Patriot Prayer group founder Joey Gibson has requested a venue change for his trial on a riot charge.

The law firm representing Gibson filed a motion claiming there is unfair bias against him if the trial is held in Portland, KOIN-TV reported. The motion released Monday says “a uniform and organized campaign of propaganda has demonized Gibson as a violent, white supremacist, Nazi.”

He is one of six men accused of inciting a riot between the Patriot Prayer group and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub last year. Two of the men have pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Cider Riot on May 1 was hosting antifa members who were celebrating demonstrations they had held earlier that day.

Hostilities exploded after about 20 right-wing protesters, including Gibson, arrived outside the pub and confronted antifa members. Videos show people using pepper spray, throwing drinks and fighting.

