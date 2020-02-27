Missing fisherman’s body found in Newport Bay

Oregon-Northwest

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A body found in Newport Bay has been identified as that of a fisherman who had been missing for nearly three weeks.

Norman Grant was reported missing on Feb. 9 and hadn't been seen since the evening of Feb. 8.

Cellphone records and video from local surveillance cameras put his last known location near a fishing boat that he worked on called the F/V Prolifik. The boat was moored at Hallmark Fisheries.

Grant's body was discovered about 80 feet south of the Hallmark Fisheries dock when another boat ran into something underwater on Wednesday.

No cause of death or other details have been released.