Judge denies request to delay Portland’s new rental rules

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland says he won’t block new city housing screening and security deposit rules taking effect this weekend because a rental industry group waited too long to file a legal challenge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael Simon on Thursday said he was denying a request from Multifamily NW for a temporary restraining order to delay two Fair Access in Renting ordinances because the almost year-long gap between when the city council approved them and when the group sued last week “implies a lack of urgency or a lack of irreparable harm.”

Multifamily NW and two landlords sued the city, claiming the new rules were unconstitutional and ultimately should never go into effect.