Man who faced rogue arrest by West Linn cops meets with city

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A black Portland man who sued West Linn police over his arrest in 2017, brought his wife, two teenage sons and friends to the predominantly white community that for so long he felt “didn’t want me and hurt me.’’

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports about 60 residents sat inside West Linn Lutheran Church and listened to Michael Fesser and his wife, Tanisha Wells, talk about how his arrest in Portland affected their family.

Litigation from Fesser’s civil suit uncovered that West Linn police investigated and arrested him as a favor to a fishing buddy of then-Police Chief Terry Timeus. Timeus’ buddy was Fesser’s boss, Eric Benson, owner of A&B Towing in Southeast Portland.