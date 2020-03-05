Portland-area mail carrier who stole checks, money orders gets prison

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland-area mail carrier who stole thousands of dollars worth of cash deposits and money orders from her mail route was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a jury convicted 38-year-old Jamie Dent after she stole more than 100 pieces of mail from people along her mail route. She was convicted on 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kate Williams, Dent likely stole mail for years before being caught and likely impacted at least 200 people across the United States.