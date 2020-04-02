Merkley, Wyden announce $32 million in housing grants to Oregon communities

Oregon-Northwest

Including Bend, Redmond Community Development Block Grant funds

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making over $32 million in grants available to communities in Oregon to support a variety of social services and homelessness assistance programs in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The grants come amid a report that 1 in 5 American households has lost work because of the pandemic—a startling indicator of the virus’ severe economic impact.

Additionally, individuals experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable to the pandemic, as homeless shelters are often crowded, and individuals living on the streets are not able to shelter in place and may not have access to hand-washing.

“As we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, we have to support and protect all Oregonians,” said Merkley. “That effort must include the housing assistance Oregonians need to keep roofs over their heads, and to protect the most vulnerable among us—and I’m pleased that these grants will help us provide that support.”

“Vulnerable Oregonians facing the economic devastation unleashed by the coronavirus need housing help now,” Wyden said. “These federal grants will help to provide that assistance in the communities that are working hard to provide shelter and to keep Oregonians safe and healthy during this public health crisis.”

Specifically, the funding will be directed at supporting a wide range of public services and health programs, as well as renovations and improvements to public facilities through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG); emergency shelters, motel rooms, and other interventions to assist homeless Oregonians through the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program; and housing assistance through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program.

Senator Merkley has been at the forefront of advocating for the housing assistance Oregonians need to weather the coronavirus crisis—including pushing HUD Secretary Ben Carson and President Donald Trump to invoke a moratorium on evicting renters during the pandemic. Senator Wyden has been working to ensure that Americans experiencing homelessness can also get access to direct payments in response to the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The grants will be awarded as follows: