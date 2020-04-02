Oregon launches ‘Small Business Navigator’ website

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday the launch of the Coronavirus Small Business Resource Navigator, which will help connect small businesses to financial support and information they need to stay in business through the COVID-19 crisis.

“My goal is to connect thousands of Oregon’s small businesses with the federal, state, and local financial support available to small businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19,” Brown said. “There are potentially billions of dollars available from the CARES Act, and I want Oregon businesses to get their fair share.”

Business Oregon will lead the new Small Business Resource Navigator, with support from several state agencies including the Oregon Employment Department, the Oregon Secretary of State, and the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

The Governor’s Jobs and Economy Policy Advisor, Leah Horner, is spearheading the initiative along with the Resource Navigator’s lead manager from Business Oregon, Melisa Drugge.

The Resource Navigator will include a hotline and a website containing comprehensive information on key programs for small businesses, available at oregon4biz.com, with access to:

More information on the Resource Navigator is available here: