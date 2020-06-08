Wyden, Merkley warn against president resuming explosive nuclear tests

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., led a bicameral group of 80 other colleagues Monday in urging President Donald Trump not to resume explosive nuclear testing after a 28-year hiatus.

They said the letter comes in response to reports indicating the administration is considering taking this step.

In a letter to Donald Trump, the legislators wrote, “We are deeply concerned by recent reports that you are considering a resumption of explosive nuclear testing, something the U.S. has not done since 1992. We urge you in the strongest terms to reject this awful idea both because it is technically unnecessary and because it would represent a dangerous provocation.”

The legislators noted that the United States moved from explosive nuclear testing to an annual assessment process through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Stockpile Stewardship and Management Program (SSMP). Both Republican and Democratic administrations have supported and strengthened the SSMP because the program has scientifically expanded the nation’s knowledge of nuclear weapons while remaining both safe and secure.

The legislators continued, “A return to nuclear testing is not only scientifically and technically unnecessary but also dangerously provocative. It would signal to the world that the U.S. no longer has confidence in the safety, security, and effectiveness of our nuclear weapons. It would needlessly antagonize important allies, cause other countries to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, and prompt adversaries to respond in kind—risking a new nuclear arms race and further undermining the global nonproliferation regime. None of these developments would improve America’s national security or strengthen its position in the world.”

The legislators also sent copies of the letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Energy Secretary Dan Broulliette.

A copy of Monday's letter is available here.