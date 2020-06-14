2 pioneer statues toppled amid protests at University of Oregon

Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Two long-standing statues have been torn down on the University of Oregon campus this weekend — the Pioneer Mother and the Pioneer outside Johnson Hall.

The Pioneer Statue has been dragged up the steps of Johnson Hall, the school's administration building, while the Pioneer Mother was still laying next to her mount, KMTR reported.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that the statues have a history tied to the celebration of white conquest, and students had renewed calls for their removal against a backdrop of international protests against white supremacy and police brutality.

Statues of Confederate figures have come down during protests in the southern US, and protesters in England tore down a statue of a slave trader and dumped it in a nearby river. Statues of Christopher Columbus have also been targeted, KMTR said.

The Register-Guard reports a small group of protesters knocked the statues off their pedestals.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Eugene for the past two weeks, with several different groups organizing protests and marches. One group held a teach-in on campus Saturday, while another held a rally at Alton Baker Park.