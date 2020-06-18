Gold Beach mayor resigns over email

Oregon-Northwest

GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a coastal Oregon town has resigned from the board of a nonprofit after he sent an email to its staff telling the director she could “shove her racism bandwagon.”

The World reports longtime Gold Beach Mayor Karl Popoff was responding to a recent email sent by Oregon Coast Community Action Executive Director Kim Brick that said black lives matter and that community action programs like theirs stemmed from the Civil Rights movement.

The organization offers assistance and resources for people experiencing homelessness, veterans, children and families.

Popoff told The World he wishes he had “stated differently” what was on his mind. He stepped down from his position last week.