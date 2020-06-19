2 indicted, accused of pointing guns at Medford protesters

Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted two people who allegedly pointed guns at demonstrators who were marching in Medford to protest racism following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Mail Tribune reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted David Westmoreland and Marcella Welch of Medford on felony weapons and misdemeanor menacing charges.

They are accused of brandishing firearms against Black Lives Matter demonstrators during marches, according to Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.